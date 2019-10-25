Case of 4th suspect in baseball bat attack waived into adult court

The fourth juvenile suspect in a baseball bat assault in Wausau has had his case waived into adult court.

Benjamin Dickerson’s bond was set at $150,000 cash Friday. Dickerson, 16, and three codefendants are charged with two counts of child abuse.

Investigators say Dickerson, Jordan Meyer, 15, Brendan Griffin, 15, and Michael Hrobsky, 17, were taken into police custody in connection with the assault of a 15-year-old boy. It happened July 1 in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue in Wausau.

Due to his age, initially only Hrobsky was charged as an adult. But prosecutors eventually moved the three other case into adult court.

A witness told police the assault occurred because Hrobsky had been robbed of $40 in a drug deal. Police say the boy was left in critical condition and was hospitalized.

Police say a witness came forward stating a photo on SnapChat showed the teens wearing bandanas and holding baseball bats.

All four teens are being held on $150,000 cash bonds and will return to court next month.

