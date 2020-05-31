Carly Cerrato makes a lifesaving donation

“They told me that if something happened in the process where I couldn’t donate any more that this patient would probably die,” said UWSP graduate Carly Cerrato.

Carly Cerrato giving blood stem cells. 5-31-20.

Cerrato donated her blood stem cells to a man with Leukemia.

“I guess it was a no brainer of why wouldn’t I do it,” said Cerrato.

The donation would have never happened if it wasn’t for Cerrato and her teammates being swayed by a gift.

“You got like a free pen that you could put on your backpack,” said Cerrato. “It was cool. It was super easy. They were like ‘We just swab this in your cheek, and then we send it off’, and we were like ‘OK.’”

Most volunteers never hear back, but Cerrato received the email while the team was travelling to face River Falls. A pleasant surprise.

“It was kind of just a shot in the dark, but I’m really glad I did it,” said Cerrato.

Once the time did come to donate, Cerrato was hooked up to the machine for five hours.

“My left arm had the bigger needle in it,” said Cerrato. “That arm couldn’t move, and then I had just a normal IV in this arm, and I could move this arm.”

Cerrato says that she believes in being more than an athlete. She wrapped up studying social work at UWSP, and that is part of the reason she ended up donating.

“In social work, you do things for people knowing that there is not really a reward for you,” said Cerrato. “You do things out of the goodness of your heart. That’s kind of how this is. I would have really regretted it if I said no.”