Car wash, restaurant to be built along Bridge Street in Wausau

Two commercial properties will be erected at the 100 block of West Bridge in Wausau.

Work has continued for weeks to remove seven homes and one commercial property—Wausau Archery. City Inspector Bill Hebert said the state is doing plan reviews for the Lokre Development. The city issued plans for the demolition of the properties.

The block is bordered by Quaw Street to the north, N. 1st Avenue to the east, N. and N. 2nd Avenue to the west.





Above is an Google Earth image of the block prior to the properties being razed.

Wausau City council records show one of the properties will be a car wash. The other property is a restaurant. NewsChannel 7 is working to confirm restaurant details.

Hebert said the car wash could break ground next month.

