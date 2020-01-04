Vehicle towed out of Lake Wausau

The vehicle stranded after breaking through the ice on Lake Wausau Wednesday is being removed Saturday.

People help tow a car out of Lake Wausau (WSAW Photo).

The driver, who was bringing it out to fish when it fell through the ice, said he called about 20 towing companies, and Handrick's Towing was the only one who knew what to do. He says this surprised him, as he’s not the first person this has happened to.

"You'd think it would be easier to get a hold of somebody because there's vehicles that go through here every year," said Daniel Petroski, the driver.

About ten people spent hours pulling it out.

"I’m definitely going to take notice and be a lot safer next time, but I’m still going to fish, it's not going to stop me from fishing," Petroski said.

Other ice anglers had trucks out on the lake last Wednesday too, he said, and Petroski wants to warn others to be careful. He learned after his car went in that a spring under the area by D.C. Everest Park could be to blame.