Rollover accident on Wausau's east side

UPDATE:

A one-car rollover occurred at the intersection of Highway 52 and Landart Rd. (formerly Sell Rd.)

A Marathon County Sheriff's officer tells NewsChannel 7 the person tried to take the turn from Highway 52 onto Landart Rd. too fast and rolled over, hitting a power pole.

The driver was able to crawl out unharmed. A fuse box was damaged, causing a few outages.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A NewsChannel 7 reporter is headed to the scene of a rollover accident on East Sell Street, now known as Landart Road.

A witness at the incident sent us a photo of the overturned car, and tells us that Wisconsin Public Service is on the scene.

Stay with us for the latest on this still-developing story.