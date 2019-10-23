Car-killed deer: what are your options?

The rut, or deer mating season, begins this week, which means you are bound to see more deer on the road. In 2017, there were almost 20,000 car-deer crashes in Wisconsin. If you hit a deer, what should you do?

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Brandon Stefanski says there are so many crashes at the end of October into November because the deer are on the move.

"They're mating so there is a lot more activity, especially with bucks, so the likelihood of hitting a deer is increased," Stefanski said.

If you do hit and kill a deer you can call the DNR to register it and take it home.

"If you hit the deer, you have the first crack at claiming it. If you don't want it, anyone else who arrives at the scene and sees the roadkill deer can possess it," he said.

If you hit a deer, and it is not dead, you must leave the animal alone.

"You need to call the sheriff's department or law enforcement so they can dispatch the deer," said Stefanski.

If you take a deer home without registering it, you could face a penalty. Most of all, it's important to stay alert for deer during the next month.

"You definitely want to slow it down especially during the rut," he said.

Stefanski says you should try to brake, not swerve, if you see a deer on the road. Swerving could confuse the deer. And take extra caution at dawn and dusk, as they are more likely to be active at those times.

If you are looking to take home a car-killed deer, the DNR customer service line is 888-936-7463 and is available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. They will direct people on how to register the deer. You can also register the deer on their website .