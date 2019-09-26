Car crashes into Kaukauna senior living apartments

A driver crashed a car into a senior apartment complex in Kaukauna Thursday morning,

At about 6:05 a.m., police and firefighters were called to a crash at Canal Place Senior Apartments, 137 E Wisconsin Av.

Emergency responders found the car about 20 feet inside of an apartment unit. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle. Rescue crews extricated the driver from the vehicle and transported the patient to a hospital. The driver's condition is unknown at this time.

Two apartment residents were asleep at the time of the crash. They were not hurt, but needed help to safely exit the building.

"Due in part to a large amount of damage to the building a structural engineer was brought in to determine the integrity of the building. The building was deemed safe for all residents to return to their apartments," says Kaukauna Fire Assistant Chief Cody Foss.

Police say speed was a factor, but alcohol was not.

The American Red Cross is helping the tenants of the impacted apartment.

