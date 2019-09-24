Candlelight walk to remember lost loved ones on Thursday

Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services will be holding a community memorial candlelight walk this week. It's a chance for peopel to remember their lost loved ones.

Amy Kitsembel from Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services talks about grief and the candlelight walk to remember lost loved ones (WZAW photo)

The walk is scheduled to take place Thursday, Sept. 26 from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at the St. Anthony Spirituality Center in Marathon City.

There will be a brief time of reflection offered at 5:30 p.m. in the chapel.

"What the human spirit really needs is more ongoing ritual and permission to remember," Kitsembel said.

The walk is open to any and all who have had loss and would like a quiet time and space for reflection and a place of peaceful acceptance. Anyone may come and go as they wish.

The grounds will have a candlelit path for walking and there will be an indoor path in the event of inclement weather.