Candidates to file nomination papers at UW-Madison temporarily

Wisconsin candidates for state and federal offices, who need to file nomination papers by June 1, will have to do so at a temporary location on the UW-Madison campus.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, starting Tuesday, May 26, candidates will file paperwork at Varsity Hall at Union South, located at 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison. Varsity Hall is on the second floor.

Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said that because of the pandemic, there is not enough space at the agency’s small office in downtown Madison to safely accommodate the hundreds of candidates and their supporters who will be filing paperwork in the week before the deadline.

Free, underground parking will be available for candidates coming to file their paperwork.

WEC requests that candidates who are filing paperwork in person make an appointment by clicking here or by calling 608-261-2028.

