Candidates for Congress, mayor present to Wausau business leaders

Candidates for the 7th Congressional District Special Election and Wausau mayor are giving business leaders in Wausau a better understanding of where they stand on issues important to them.

Business leaders gather to hear from candidates (WSAW Photo).

The Wausau West Side Business Association hosted a forum Tuesday, allowing each candidate in both the congressional and mayoral race about ten minutes to speak freely and then answer questions form the crowd.

The two Republicans in the 7th congressional district race, State Senator Tom Tiffany and Jason Church, spoke at the forum.

Sen. Tiffany talked about his track record working to lower the deficit and experience with passing bipartisan bills in Madison.

"While we were doing that, getting rid of the deficit and putting money in the rainy day fund, we cut taxes by 13 billion dollars also," said Sen. Tiffany.

His opponent, military veteran Jason Church, discussed his experience serving and how that will inform his quick decision making. He also expressed his opposition to the Green New Deal.

"That's not just traditional left ideas, this is far left stuff that would affect manufacturing, jobs and farming here in northern Wisconsin," said Church.

Democrat Tricia Zunker says she plans to take on big pharma and lower the cost of healthcare. She also discussed her upbringing in Wisconsin as a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation.

"My grandpa had a dairy farm in the town of Easton and he farmed until his body couldn't farm anymore. I grew up in a strong union household,” she said.

Zunker's democratic opponent, Lawrence Dale, was not at the forum.

Also presenting their platforms were the two candidates for Wausau mayor, current Mayor Robert Mielke and Marathon County Board of Supervisors member Katie Rosenberg.

Mayor Mielke bragged about Wausau’s economic growth and physical upgrades since he took office.

"We've got a 5% growth in our uptick, as far as building permits, new housing, commercial and residential construction,” he said.

Mayor Mielke also says he's helped turn around a negative culture in Wausau City Hall.

"It wasn't a good, positive place. It is today. The culture has changed. That, in turn, makes the culture in the city itself better," he said.

His opponent says the city needs to do more to keep young people here as it grows.

"The population has declined 7 of the last 8 years. So it's really important that we retain the people that we have and make it attractive to new people," Rosenberg said.

She cites successes on the county board, like working to keep North Central Health Care accessible in other counties with the tri-county agreement.

"I've worked to expand the mental and behavioral health for youth especially, with the youth hospital that will be built," she said.

The 7th Congressional District primary will take place on February 18th, while the Wausau mayoral election is set for April 7th.