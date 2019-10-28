Candidate announces intention to run 12th Senate District

Wendy Klawitter has announced her intention to run as Democrat for

Wisconsin’s 12th District State Senate seat in the 2020 election.

The seat is currently held by State Senator Tom Tiffany. He announced he’ll be running for Congress in the 7th District.

Klawitter’s campaign release states:

Wendy seeks to represent everyone in the 12th District, not just those with the most money or those in a small geographic region of the district. Wendy believes all voices should be heard, including the young, elderly and poor. Furthermore, Wendy believes the voice of northern Wisconsin isn’t adequately represented in Madison, taking a backseat to more urban interests. As a result, education, infrastructure, industry as well as our environment suffers.

Wendy also believes in Medicaid expansion to ensure that the healthcare needs of all Wisconsinites are assured and that legalized marijuana is long overdue as she recognizes the medical benefits for many in our state.

Wendy is a recently divorced mother of 4 adult children and grandmother of 2, having left a 32 year abusive marriage. As such, she is a proponent of increased domestic abuse protections believing that our current system makes it difficult for abused individuals to break free of their situation.

The 12 District primarily covers Vilas, Lincoln, Forest, Langlade, Menominee, Oconto, Marinette, Florence and Oneida counties.