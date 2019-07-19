Cancer survivor serves as a voice for others battling disease

Kim Dupree is a cancer survivor. On Friday, she was also a symbol and a voice for many others suffering similar hardships, as she kicked off the Wausau Relay For Life event downtown with an emotional speech.

Diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2018, Dupree refused to let cancer slow her down. She has grandchildren she needs to see grow up.

"I thought, 'I can't leave them. I can't,'" said Dupree. "They love their grandma, and I want to be here."

So, with a great support system around her, she fought, and eventually beat the cancer. Friday, she was encouraging others to do the same.

"When you go through cancer," Dupree said, "Nothing else can ever stop you. You beat this disease, you can do anything."

Yvone Abadeer is another survivor who was present at the event, which raised money for research for the American Cancer Society. She encourages people to seek medical attention if you notice anything wrong with your physical body. In her case, a small sore in her mouth turned out to be cancer.

"Anything unusual with your body," Abadeer said, "Go and get checked. If you find out early, the treatment can succeed."

"The treatment was difficult, but it was worth it," Abadeer added.

For Dupree, she is proud to be one of so many to say they stood up to cancer.

"I represent so many million and millions of people throughout the United States who have gone through cancer and have actually survived," Dupree said.

"We're continuing that fight. Don't give up. Don't ever give up."