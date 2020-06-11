State park campsites rentals, RV purchases grow ahead of the weekend

It's no surprise that after being encouraged to stay at home Wisconsinites are trying their best to head outside. State Park Section Chief Missy Vanlanduyt says that the even though this is the first weekend for people to get outside, they are already seeing high numbers.

"Visitation is up anywhere from 16-20% from last year depending on the weekend and the weather. But, I would say that we have seen an increase despite us just opening camping yesterday," Vanlanduyt said.

Coming off of the "Safer at Home" order might also be giving residents a reason to hit the outdoors.

"A lot of interest in camping so people are very excited to camp, they want to get out and camp, they want to get out and do that. And I would say that even more so this year, where we would normally have days open through the week, we are starting to fill up," Vanlanduyt added.

Campsites aren't the only ones getting attention, RV and camper retailers are also seeing an increase in customers.

"I think the mixture of first time buys and experienced buyers have been pretty status quo with it, maybe a light uptick in new rental people who haven't been in the industry at all," Kings Campers' Sales Manager John Gajewski explained.

With all of the COVID-19 restrictions, campers give people a safe and mobile way to enjoy camping.

"It's one of those things where it's a wide variety and it's a vacation that can be spent well with your family," Gajewski stated.

The campsites are set at socially-distanced lengths. But the park staff do ask that people only camp with people that live in their household, and try to remain within their community.

For more information on the state parks system website, click here..

For a link to the DNR's Facebook, click here.