Campgrounds open with new social distancing rules

Campgrounds across central Wisconsin will open May 1st, inviting families to get a change of scenery while continuing to socially distance themselves.

(WSAW Photo).

Rivers Edge Campground in Stevens Point is just one of the few opening their campsite up to the public. Those who choose to camp must continue to follow CDC guidelines and keep to their campsite only. Campgrounds across the state are also asking that people only camp with the people they are currently quarantining with at home.

The campground has worked with the Portage County Health Department to make changes and close off all gathering spaces. Beaches, playgrounds, ball pits, and pavilions are all roped off in hopes that people will stay in their own space. At this time only the bathrooms and camp store are open and cleaned often.

The General Manager for Rivers Edge Campground said while she is happy they could open their services at their regular time, seeing everything closed off has been quite emotional for employees.

"It's heartbreaking to see all this and we are hoping that things will change soon so that we can enjoy our summer and see all the fun that usually happens here,” Sarah Krause said.

Rivers Edge Campground themes all of their weekends each summer and isn't stopping now. This weekend is Starwars weekend or the park, inviting camping families to join in on Jedi training through Facebook live, and paint along with leaders over zoom.

Saturday night the park will also be holding a social distancing concert where they will drive their live entertainment around to each campsite to get their groove on.

The campground said they currently have higher than average numbers for their opening weekend due to the nice weather. They are hoping that that trend continues and families take all the guidelines seriously so the campground can continue to stay open.