Opening dates for campgrounds in Waushara, Green Lake, and Marquette Counties delayed

The health officers in Waushara, Green Lake, and Marquette Counties are delaying the opening dates for campgrounds because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is to prevent its spread.

According to the Health Order, the campgrounds will stay closed as long as the Wisconsin Department of Health Services' Emergency Order is in effect.

Part of the reason for the delayed opening is that these counties have a large percentage of older folks, which is the population particularly vulnerable to the virus. The campgrounds also draw thousands from both inside and outside the counties.