Campground takes precautions as regulars head out for the holiday

Memorial Day Weekend is one of the busiest camping weekends of the year.

Lake DuBay Shores Campground says their business has been affected by COVID-19.

Regulars at Lake DuBay say the area is usually packed with campers for Memorial Day Weekend, but they think some of their fellow campers are wary about travel.

"This is full, behind me over here, this is full, and behind you up there, that's typically full too," said Cassie Lemay from nearby Mosinee, gesturing to empty spaces.

For those who did feel safe to come, the owners have closed all common spaces like the playground and they’ve encouraged social distancing. They have regulations from the Marathon County Health Department available in their office for guests.

“They can camp the same way they always do, except they have to have the six foot separation,” said Diane Stanek of Lake DuBay Shores Campground.

Sunday, those camping were sitting by the fire relaxing, making food, water skiing and boating. Seasonal campers like Steve Sanasac and his wife are staying for the weekend. They drive over from Marshfield to camp during the summer.

"We enjoy it here. Got to know a lot of the other seasonal campers, we've become friends," said Sanasac.

He says with the right precautions, camping is comfortable.

"If everyone uses their head, things should be alright. We're washing our hands, actually right now we're on our way to a store, and we'll have our masks on and so forth," he said.

The virus is the second challenge campgrounds have had this year. The first was bad weather.

"It's been very challenging. We've had nice weather and we turned our water on, and then we got a cold snap and we weren't sure what we should do," said Stanek.

Now, cancelled summer events are not making business any easier.

"We’ve had a few people decline because of so many cancellations. It affects our business too because they want to stay here and go to these events," she said.

But regulars say there's a safe way to camp.

"If people respect each other's space and so forth, I think everything should be good," Sanasac said.

The owners say as Wisconsin starts to reopen, they hope people will see camping as a safe way to get out and have fun this summer.

“We hope it’ll pick up after everything settles down,” she said, noting that many from the south like to escape the heat by coming to Wisconsin, but that out-of-state travel has slowed.

For more information about the campground, click here .