Campers with rare genetic disorder gather for one-of-a-kind camp in Rosholt

Summer may be winding down, but things are just getting started for almost 80 campers in Rosholt. They come from all walks of life but have just one thing in common.

"I have friends now. With the same thing I have" says Bradley Evans. Bradley has Bardet-Biedl Syndrome, or BBS. It's a rare genetic disorder affecting only 3-thousand people in the United States. BBS affects nearly every part of a person's body, including their vision, heart, kidneys, and even their cognitive function.

Bradley’s mother, Merry Evans, says, "We are very anxious to meet people with Bardet-Biedl because up until last year, we knew no one. We had never met anyone with the same syndrome he has".

Bradley and his family are spending this week at the first ever BBS camp. Held at the Wisconsin Lions Camp in Rosholt, the week-long event is coordinated by Marshfield Clinic.

"We're the only center in North America that provides care for Bardet-Biedl Syndrome” says Dr. Bob Haws, medical director for the Treatment Center for Bardet-Biedl Syndrome at the Marshfield Clinic.

He says this camp can be life-changing for the patients and their families. "This is great. This is like a dream come true."

"So often, individuals will say to me "I have never met another person with Bardet-Biedl syndrome" so to come to camp and actually meet someone else with BBS, it's huge! It's just a life changing experience for them."

Bradley and his mom say it's also been a great learning experience.

"It's amazing. We're learning stuff. Learning about everything you can use, and about the dogs, and about trying things that can help me and understand more people and stuff."

Marshfield Clinic leads the way in treatment and research for BBS. People from all around the country, and even Puerto Rico, will be attending this year’s camp.

