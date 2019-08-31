Campaign to lure young workers abides despite budget slight

Organizers say a campaign to encourage Midwestern millennials to move to Wisconsin will continue despite a lack of funding from this year's state budget.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers declined to grant the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.'s request for $10 million over the next two years. The campaign that began in early 2018 was the brainchild of Evers' Republican predecessor, Scott Walker.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that WEDC officials say the organization has identified $4 million within its budget to fund the program this year and expects to do the same in 2020-21.

Evers' spokeswoman, Melissa Baldauff, says he is focused on developing infrastructure and communities to attract and retain a talented workforce.

The campaign aims to attract workers ages 21 to 35 in science, technology, health care and financial services.