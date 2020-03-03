Camp Phillips Centre retail development suspended

The village of Weston announced Tuesday the retail portion of Camp Phillips Centre is on hold due to wetland issues.

According to a news release, Forward Development Group is suspending work on the retail piece of the envisioned mixed-use development on the approximate 140 acres in the southeast quadrant of the Camp Phillips Road and State Highway 29 interchange.

The conclusion to suspend further work on the Camp Phillips Centre retail development is due to:

• Wetland impacts which have resulted in an impasse to obtain the DNR and Army Corps permits

• Reduced acreage for the development

• Extraordinary infrastructure costs

• Unsupportable land acquisition costs • The changing retail landscape

A village of Weston spokeswoman stated FDG indicates they may explore other options for development in the village.