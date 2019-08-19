Village Board to seek Camp Phillips Centre permit approval from DNR this week

The development project to transform Weston into a major shopping district is still on hold until the Department of Natural Resources receives and approves a building permit.

In an update provided during the Weston Village Board meeting Monday night, members are planning to submit a permit application to the DNR by Wednesday afternoon.

“Because there are some wetlands that require environmental permits, the project is being scaled back to involve less wetland disturbance,” said Village Administrator Keith Donner.

Originally, developers and the village board wanted an exemption of 26.2 acres. If the new permit is approved, the village board will hold a public hearing to get feedback on what should go in Camp Phillips Centre.

Right now, the plan is to build three large retail stores, 11 smaller ones an office space and residential units. Construction for the project will likely start in 2021, pending the DNR’s approval.