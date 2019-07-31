Camp Invention gives kids a chance to get creative

Students in Stevens Point are getting a chance to become inventors this week.

Kindergarten through sixth graders are gathering at McDill Elementary to take part in "Camp Invention"

It's a week long camp focusing on science, technology, engineering, arts, and math or "STEAM".

The students rotate through five different classes everyday with varying themes such as farm technology, robots, and even entrepreneurship. They all focus on coming up with an invention and working together to build it.

"If you think about what an elementary student and how they learn, this is right up their alley and how they can think and be creative and use their critical thinking skills in ways that allow them to problem solve and collaborate and learn the idea of teamwork and to communicate," says October Penner, the director of Camp Invention.

At the end of the week, the students get a chance to show off their inventions to their classmates and parents.

