Camp Glacier Hollow hit hard by storms

Staff at the Stevens Point Area YMCA are working tirelessly to repair the storm damage at Camp Glacier Hollow. According to the CEO, the camp was one of several locations hit hard by the storms in July and most of the damage will not be covered by insurance.

“As an early estimate, we are looking at roughly $150,000 just to remove trees from the property,” stated Sharon Johnson, CEO of the Stevens Point YMCA. “A lot of our program areas were all damaged by fallen trees. Luckily our buildings were not in too bad of shape.”

Johnson tells NewsChannel 7 that the remaining six weeks of camp programs had to be relocated due to the debris and fallen trees left behind from the storms. As a non-profit, finding an affordable company to restore the camp in the needed timeframe has been difficult. Many contractors are already double booked due to the high demand following the storms.

“When the storm came through it created a lot of safety issues for us. Our archery range, slingshot range, our nine square games are all covered by trees,” added Johnson. “There are very few contractors available to help in the short window of time that we had for our camping program.”

The YMCA is hoping the community could provide resources and donations to help repair the campgrounds so that programming will be able to resume on their property.

“We are looking for help in finding low or no-cost options to help us remove the major tree damage. We will also utilize volunteers once the trees are removed to help us clean up for our next camp season.

To donate to the Camp Storm Relief Effort, you can CLICK HERE