Camp American Legion breaks ground on year-round cabin

On Sunday, Camp American Legion at Lake Tomahawk held a groundbreaking for a new cabin that will be added to the facility. According to the staff at the campgrounds, this cabin will be able to host visitors year-round.

“I am so excited to see this project finally get off the ground,” stated Commander for the State of Wisconsin American Legion, Frank Kostka. “Every Commander has their own project and this was mine.”

For decades Camp American Legion has provided a peaceful location for veterans and their families to heal together from the wounds of war.

Currently, the facility houses 22 cabins that veterans can reserve for free during the summer months.

“Annually we have about 1,200 veterans visit our camp,” said Don Grundy who is the Camp Director. “Weekly it's about 45 to 70 veterans and their family.”

The new lodge will be two bedrooms overlooking the lake and ADA accessible. Unlike the other cabins, this one will have a full-size kitchen.

“We have nearly 400,000 veterans in our state and I’m glad we have this place as an opportunity for healing,” added Grundy.

Gold Star families, known as a family member of someone who died while serving overseas, will be given preference to use the new cabin.

“I think this will be a natural fit for people who need the time away to reflect on where they been or who they lost,” explained Brian Jopeck who is a veteran and Gold Star family member.

