California tests find illegal vapes tainted with additives

California state officials say marijuana vape cartridges seized in illegal shops in Los Angeles contained potentially dangerous additives.

The additives included a thickening agent blamed for a national outbreak of lung illnesses tied to vaping.

Officials also found that the illegal vapes confiscated in the December raids typically were not as potent as advertised on their labels.

Officials say the findings highlight the risk for consumers at underground shops that are common in L.A. and elsewhere around the state.

Seventy-five percent of the tested vapes were cut with additives, including vitamin E acetate.

It has been blamed by federal regulators for the outbreak of lung illnesses.

