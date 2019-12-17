Calif. man records close encounter with bear at Sequoia National Park

A California man wanted to experience nature at Sequoia National Park last week. He got more than he bargained for.

A California man recorded a close encounter with a bear at Sequoia National Park. (Source: Karo Orudzhyan/KABC/CNN)

It turned out a bear was as interested in seeing Karo Orudzhyan as he was in seeing the bear.

Orudzhyan said he saw what looked like bear droppings on the ground as he was leaving the park.

“I took a picture of it because it didn't look like a deer or anything. I thought it was a big animal, you know,” Orudzhyan said. “I took that picture and then twenty seconds down the road I see the bear just in the middle of the road. And I didn't think anything of it. I just stopped to take a video of it and, yeah, that's when it all started.”

The bear was fascinated with Orudzhyan’s dog, who lived up to his name: Ice.

Ice stayed calm, cool and collected while the bear pawed at the windshield, trying to get to the dog and its owner.

The bear later climbed on top of Orudzhyan’s trunk.

“That's my first time seeing a bear, actually, so I was really excited to see it,” Orudzhyan said. “I was just trying to get a good video, like close-up, and it just started approaching the car and climbed up. I wasn't really scared, to be honest."

Wildlife experts said the bear was either unusually fearless or unusually hungry.

The damage to the car was minimal. Orudzhyan said the scratches can be buffed out, and the experience was more than worth the cost.

