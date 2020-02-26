Cajun cooking with the Wisconsin Beef Council



Beef Flat Iron Steak Salad with Remoulade Sauce

Enjoy a delicious surf and turf salad. Beef Flat Iron steak with Cajun seasoning is grilled and served with lump crab meat and vegetables on fresh greens with Cajun Remoulade sauce.

Ingredients:

1 beef Flat Iron Steak (about 1 pound)

2 teaspoons Creole Seasoning

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 fresh chayote squash, peeled, pitted and diced

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley leaves

1 teaspoon unseasoned rice wine vinegar

4 cups mixed salad greens

1 cup jumbo lump crabmeat

1/4 cup chopped red onion

1 cup Cajun Remoulade Sauce, divided

Cooking:

Combine Creole Seasoning and garlic in small bowl; mix well. Evenly coat beef Flat Iron Steak with mixture. Place steak in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill steak, covered, 10 to 14 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove from grill; let rest.

Meanwhile, combine chayote, tomatoes, parsley and vinegar in large bowl; mix well. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Add greens, crabmeat, onion and 1/2 cup Cajun Remoulade Sauce; mixing gently but thoroughly.

Cajun Remoulade Sauce: Combine 2/3 cup mayonnaise , 1/2 cup finely chopped roasted red bell pepper, 2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onion, 2 tablespoons Dijon-style mustard, 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, 2 tablespoons hot pepper sauce and 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley in small bowl and blend. This sauce may be made a day ahead, covered and refrigerated until ready to use.

Cook's Tip:

You may substitute jicama for chayote.

Carve steak into bite-sized pieces; season with salt, as desired. Divide salad between 4 plates; top with steak and drizzle remaining Remoulade Sauce.

Creole Steak with Jambalaya Rice

This recipe is a gift from New Orleans. The rice starts with onion, green bell pepper and celery, and the steak gets a touch of spice. If you haven't tried down home Cajun food, now is the time. This Beef. It's What's For Dinner. recipe is certified by the American Heart Association®.

Ingredients:

4 beef Sirloin Tip Steaks, cut 1/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)

2 tablespoon vegetable oil, divided

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup chopped green bell pepper

2-1/2 teaspoons Creole seasoning, divided

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) no-salt added diced tomatoes

1-1/2 cups cooked brown rice

Cooking:

Heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat in 3-quart saucepan until hot. Add onion, celery, bell pepper and 1 teaspoon Creole seasoning; cook 8 to 10 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, press remaining 1-1/2 teaspoons Creole seasoning evenly onto beef Sirloin Tip Steaks. Heat 1-1/2 teaspoons oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Cooking in batches, place steaks in skillet (do not overcrowd) and cook 1 to 3 minutes for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning once. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet; keep warm. Repeat with remaining steaks and oil.

Stir tomatoes and rice into saucepan with vegetables. Cover and continue cooking 2 to 4 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally. Keep warm.

Serve steaks topped with rice mixture.