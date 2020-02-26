Cajun cooking with the Wisconsin Beef Council

Wausau, Wis., (WSAW)
Beef Flat Iron Steak Salad with Remoulade Sauce
Enjoy a delicious surf and turf salad. Beef Flat Iron steak with Cajun seasoning is grilled and served with lump crab meat and vegetables on fresh greens with Cajun Remoulade sauce.
Ingredients:
1 beef Flat Iron Steak (about 1 pound)
2 teaspoons Creole Seasoning
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 fresh chayote squash, peeled, pitted and diced
2 Roma tomatoes, diced
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley leaves
1 teaspoon unseasoned rice wine vinegar
4 cups mixed salad greens
1 cup jumbo lump crabmeat
1/4 cup chopped red onion
1 cup Cajun Remoulade Sauce, divided
Cooking:
Combine Creole Seasoning and garlic in small bowl; mix well. Evenly coat beef Flat Iron Steak with mixture. Place steak in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill steak, covered, 10 to 14 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove from grill; let rest.
Meanwhile, combine chayote, tomatoes, parsley and vinegar in large bowl; mix well. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Add greens, crabmeat, onion and 1/2 cup Cajun Remoulade Sauce; mixing gently but thoroughly.
Cajun Remoulade Sauce: Combine 2/3 cup mayonnaise , 1/2 cup finely chopped roasted red bell pepper, 2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onion, 2 tablespoons Dijon-style mustard, 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, 2 tablespoons hot pepper sauce and 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley in small bowl and blend. This sauce may be made a day ahead, covered and refrigerated until ready to use.
Cook's Tip:
You may substitute jicama for chayote.
Carve steak into bite-sized pieces; season with salt, as desired. Divide salad between 4 plates; top with steak and drizzle remaining Remoulade Sauce.
Creole Steak with Jambalaya Rice
This recipe is a gift from New Orleans. The rice starts with onion, green bell pepper and celery, and the steak gets a touch of spice. If you haven't tried down home Cajun food, now is the time. This Beef. It's What's For Dinner. recipe is certified by the American Heart Association®.
Ingredients:
4 beef Sirloin Tip Steaks, cut 1/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)
2 tablespoon vegetable oil, divided
1 cup chopped onion
1 cup chopped celery
1 cup chopped green bell pepper
2-1/2 teaspoons Creole seasoning, divided
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) no-salt added diced tomatoes
1-1/2 cups cooked brown rice
Cooking:
Heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat in 3-quart saucepan until hot. Add onion, celery, bell pepper and 1 teaspoon Creole seasoning; cook 8 to 10 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally.
Meanwhile, press remaining 1-1/2 teaspoons Creole seasoning evenly onto beef Sirloin Tip Steaks. Heat 1-1/2 teaspoons oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Cooking in batches, place steaks in skillet (do not overcrowd) and cook 1 to 3 minutes for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning once. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet; keep warm. Repeat with remaining steaks and oil.
Stir tomatoes and rice into saucepan with vegetables. Cover and continue cooking 2 to 4 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally. Keep warm.
Serve steaks topped with rice mixture.