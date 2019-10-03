Cafe in Green Bay helps give back to the needy

A cafe in Green Bay is letting customers pay for a meal in advanced for those who do not have the means to do so themselves.

The J & J Cafe, which opened recently, is already getting plenty of paid for tickets from generous customers. Kitchen Manager and Owner Dale Peters says that he is not a hero, but the regular customers who come in and pay for the ticket. Customers looking to pay for an extra meal can purchase whatever they want, from a burger to an omelet.

Peters says the program is doing well, and that there is plenty of goodwill going around. He also says he doesn't want anyone to feel weird about taking a ticket and that if somebody is hungry, they should come and get them.

Peters also says that any tips left behind are put toward a future meal.

You can visit the J & J Cafe at 803 Klaus Street in Green Bay.

The eatery is open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

