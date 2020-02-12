CWCT brings Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr. to Wausau

The Central Wisconsin Children’s Theater is bringing a truly scrumptious classic to the Wausau West stage.

The Pott family sings 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' as they make their way to a picnic on Feb. 11, 2020. (WSAW Photo)

The curtain will open on Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr. Friday Feb. 14 at 7:00pm.

This junior adaptation of the blockbuster movie showcases an out-of-this-world car that flies through air and sails through the sea, bringing the whole family on a wild adventure.

The CWCT cast consists of younger children from 5 to 17 years old. Wausau West will open its doors at 6:30 on Friday and Saturday for the 7:00 performances, and 2:00 for their Sunday matinee.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors and can at MyCWCT.org. Click here for more information.

