CWA trains crews to respond to plane crash, fire

It only happens once every three years. Central Wisconsin Airport is holding full-scale emergency training Saturday.

Whether you're flying into O’Hare or CWA, emergency crews need to make sure they're ready in case the plane has an emergency.

The live burn happens every year, but full-scale training is only every three years. The exercise is smaller than at a large airport, but the training meets the same national standard.

“It’s the same way any airport is, from Mosinee to Chicago O’Hare. They have these same requirements, so we train to the highest level in the industry,” said Grefe. “It starts out with a simulated alert from an aircraft inbound… from that it will escalate to a simulated aircraft accident.”

The exercise teaches employees how to handle a real-life crash and fire. Staff learn how to work with local police and fire departments, as well as hospitals and medical helicopters.

"It's a very realistic scenario that people can train on in a safe environment. So it's a great resource, and the fact that we can do it right here on airport property just makes it all that much more valuable," said airport director Brian Grefe.