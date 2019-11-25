CWA prepares for heavy traffic, potential storm

Since Wisconsin will be more or less covered in either rain, snow or some mix of the two during peak travel times, you should be prepared for delays. That’s both on the roads. And, also in the air.

Central Wisconsin Airport Operations Director Jim Olson told Newschannel 7 Monday that the airport is preparing for heavy traffic by extending the hours of their staff and making sure all the equipment is ready to go in case we do end up seeing snow.

If there is weather, they will use de-icing and sand to make sure planes are able to get people where they're going.

They anticipate people flying in all week, with next Saturday and Sunday being the busiest days of travel.