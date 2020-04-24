CWA experiencing 95% decrease in passengers due to COVID-19

Across the country, airports are dealing with a major decline in passengers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the travel restrictions that come with it.

Central Wisconsin Airport isn’t immune to that issue, but as Airport Director Brian Grefe explained, there are more important things right now then the number of travelers passing through an airport.

“We’re down significantly in passengers, and that’s okay,” Grefe said during a phone call Friday afternoon. “The Stay at Home order, people not flying, not traveling, that’s important.”

According to Grefe, CWA would see about 450 passengers a day before the pandemic. Now, they see around 20.

“We’re down about 95% passenger volume which is significant,” explained Grefe. “Typically we will have 11 (flights) per day. Now, we see, on the schedule, around four. Given the day, often times those cancel.”

Grefe said that there hasn’t been a day since the pandemic began that there hasn’t been at least one flight that has gone through CWA. He says that airlines are being very fluid with where and when they fly planes due to the pandemic; Delta Airlines even parking over 15 of its planes on the taxiway at CWA.

“That’s part of a parking program that they came up with to slim their fleet down,” said Grefe.

While passengers are scarce, all employees within the airport itself remain at work. That’s due, in part, to a portion of the CARES Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27 that includes $10-billion in relief to be distributed to U.S. airports impacted by the pandemic. CWA will receive $3,881,225.

“It’s reimbursement, so that will help us through payroll, some supplies; some debt service that will get us through the year,” said Grefe. “Like every business, we don’t know how long this is going to last; what the year-over-year impact is going to be. Certainly, still very concerned about what the future holds, but this helps get us through 2020 and into 2021, so we’re very fortunate for Congress and the FAA for helping out in that matter.”

With so few passengers passing through the airport, Grefe said they’ve been able to work on some projects that passengers will enjoy once travel is back in full swing.

“We’re going through a concourse renovation project, which started before all this happened, but we’re able to get quite a bit done given a lack of passengers,” said Grefe. “We’re just looking forward to this being over. Once COVID-19 gets behind us, we’ll be here, we’ll be ready to open up and look forward to serving the communities of central Wisconsin.”

