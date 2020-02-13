Central Wisconsin Airport's operations director placed on paid administrative leave

The director of operations for Central Wisconsin Airport, Jim Olson, was placed on paid administrative leave on Thursday according to the Marathon County employee resources director Frank Matel.

Matel tells NewsChannel 7 an investigation will be conducted next week, which will primarily consist of interviewing employees. The leave is the result of allegations brought by airport employees, which Matel says are not of a criminal nature but could not elaborate on their nature further.

Matel says that Olson has not been placed on administrative leave prior to this in his employment at the airport.

This is a developing story; stay with NewsChannel 7 for the latest.