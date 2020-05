The CUP Food Pantry is currently open on a limited basis for curbside pickup.

CUP is located at Zion Lutheran Church in Colby and will be open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Organizers say office staff will handle pre-packaged food distribution with curbside pickup at the main church entrance.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call 715-223-2166.