COVID testing targeted to people that may have been exposed at Portage County businesses

The Wisconsin National Guard will be offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing June 10 in Stevens Point.

Drive-up testing will be available at Portage County Health and Human Services, in the back parking lot, at 817 Whiting Avenue in Stevens Point on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Testing is offered to all Wisconsin residents ages 5 and older who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19, or, are demonstrating one or more of the following symptoms: fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, chills, or muscle aches.

According to a news release, testing is targeted for those who think they may have been exposed at the following businesses from May 30-June 4: Papa Joe’s Bar, Len Dudas Motors, The Final Score, Partners Pub and Grill, Silver Coach Restaurant, Amber Grill, and the Anytime Fitness in Plover.

Each participant will be informed of their results by phone.

