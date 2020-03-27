COVID-19 voting concerns addressed in special Wisconsin Elections Committee meeting

After going into a 3-hour closed session to discuss current litigation being faced, the Wisconsin Election Commission special meeting to discuss the upcoming April 7 election focused on the safety of the voters and the poll workers.

(WSAW photo)

Governor Tony Evers posted a video to Twitter on Friday saying that the plan for the April 7 election to proceed as planned was still in place. The governor then called on the state’s legislature to come together in regards to absentee ballots.

“My focus has been and will continue to be ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to cast their ballot in the upcoming election,” Governor Evers said. “Today, I am asking the legislature to come together to take bipartisan action to ensure that every registered voter receives an absentee ballot to vote in the upcoming election; to allow absentee ballots postmarked the day of the election, and to extend the time period to give our clerks extra time to count the influx of ballots.”

The Governor went on to say that he doesn’t care which side of the aisle gets the credit and that he just wants it to get done.

Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe went over the guidelines and checklist for poll workers that had been worked out with health officials and DHS while following CDC guidelines.

That checklist included facility consideration; keeping the front doors open for airflow and having polling places in larger rooms to allow for more spacing. Poll workers are encouraged to keep voters from congregating, and poll workers shouldn’t bring communal food to share.

Following the recommendations from the DHS public officials and the CDC, people who are over the age of 65 or have underlying health conditions are not recommended to work as poll workers.

Other topics of discussion included curbside voting for voters who may be ill and signage to be placed at all polling places, warning voters that if they have any symptoms including shortness of breath, sore throat, achiness, nasal congestion; they should not enter the polling place.

The commission unanimously approved a $200,000 spending authority for the purchase of COVID-19 supplies using a security grant fund. This money will be used for supplies to help keep polling places clean and sanitized throughout the day on April 7th.

“As a voter enters the process, they will be offered a sanitizer to wet their hands to be able to sanitize before they start the voting process,” explained Wolfe. “They then would be offered another opportunity to sanitize their hands and use the wash station at the end of the process.”

Despite the safety measures that are being put in place, Commissioner Mark Thomsen shared some concerns.

“I want to be very clear that I don’t think we should be out there, guaranteeing, telling the public that if you follow these procedures, everything is going to be fine,” Thomsen warned. “This is a position that the legislature and the governor has put us in, by not taking action earlier and making legislative changes; has put us in an impossible box.”

The commission mentioned the likelihood of future meetings leading up to the April 7th election to allow for future spending and other topic discussions.