COVID-19 testing rate not equal around state, free testing to increase access

Wisconsin is expanding free testing for people who have at least one symptom of COVID-19 with the Wisconsin Army National Guard drive-through testing events around the state.

Three Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers and Airmen and one local medical professional help facilitate mobile testing in Buffalo County, Wis., May 1, 2020. Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers and Airmen provide COVID-19 testing alongside county Emergency Management and County Health Officials in support of the Department of Health Services request in Buffalo County, Wis. Wisconsin National Guard Photo by Spc. Emma Anderson

There are nine events scheduled in the northwestern region of the state. Among those is one scheduled in partnership between Clark, Taylor, and Chippewa county health departments at the Thorp High School parking lot May 13. There is no longer a requirement to be referred by a doctor to get a test. To be eligible for a test, you must be 5 years old or older with at least one symptom of COVID-19.

Symptoms include:

• Fever, defined as a measured temperature greater than 100.4°F

• Subjective fever, for example, if a person feels unusually warm to the touch, or reports sensations similar to previous experiences of fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Sore throat

• Headache

• Chills or rigors (repetitive shaking chills)

• Muscle aches (myalgia)

• New loss of taste or smell

"Local health departments within the western region actually requested the assistance from the National Guard to try to increase testing," Brittany Mews, Clark County health director told NewsChannel 7.

While there are no known positive cases in Taylor County, Clark County has seen a steady increase in cases since March 26. It currently has 259 negative tests, 21 positive cases, nine of which are symptom-free, and four who have died. Mews said all of the people who died were over the age of 65.

"We want to, 1) provide our communities with an opportunity to have testing conducted and allowing our local health care providers more time to increase their testing capacity and, 2) give public health better insight into how widespread COVID-19 is in our communities," Mews explained.

"While we've done a really great job of expanding capacity, we have significant portions of the state are testing at a rate that is well below what would allow us to understand what the spread of the disease and the prevalence of the disease is in communities and that includes many. many of the rural counties," Andrea Palm, Department of Health Services secretary-designee said in response to NewsChannel 7's question during Monday's media briefing.

In regards to how expanded testing could impact businesses opening up around the state, a recent Harvard analysis in partnership with STAT shows Wisconsin's current rate of testing is at a place where it likely could loosen stay at home orders safely, though neighboring states have further to go. The analysis suggests the rate Wisconsin is testing should be enough where outbreaks would be able to be managed.

However, as Secretary-designee Palm urged testing rates have not been equal around the state, with some counties rate being too low to truly understand the spread in the area, not to mention those who have the virus could be asymptomatic.

Palm said with the increase in testing, she does expect more positive cases around the state. With that, she said the state will be able to step up the necessary contract tracing and get in touch with people who may be asymptomatic. She said more testing events in other areas of the state will be announced in the coming days.

For those who are eligible and receive a test, Mews said they should go straight home and follow the instructions given by the testers. She said results can be expected within one to three days.