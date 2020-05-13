COVID-19 testing offered May 20-21 in Oneida County

The Oneida County Health Department says the Wisconsin National Guard will assist with COVID-19 testing May 20-21.

Test locations:

Wednesday, May 20 at Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua from 11a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 21 at James Williams Middle School in Rhinelander also from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The tests are available to any Wisconsin resident, 5 years and older with at least one of following symptoms: cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, fatigue, vomiting, or diarrhea can get tested.

The test is free.

Health department leaders say people should be prepared to provide a current address, county of residence, and phone number when you arrive for testing. They request that you wear a mask or cloth face covering when you arrive.