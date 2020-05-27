COVID-19 raises common questions for people

As the Coronavirus Disease has continued to affect daily life, the Marathon County Health Department has been answering many common questions about the virus that people are having.

Despite that many businesses have been reopening recently, the Health Department wants to remind everyone that the Coronavirus has not disappeared.

“We still need to be diligent about keeping our six feet of social distancing, covering our mouths when we’re in public places and using good hand washing in order to prevent the spread,” Marathon County Health Department Public Information Officer Judy Burrows said.

Burrows said the Health Department gets calls daily from people with various questions, and she gets similar questions when major changes are made in policies and people want interpretations to them.

One of the common questions that people have inquired about is whether or not temperature impacts the spread of COVID-19. The Health Department said they cannot confirm whether or not heat slows the spread of COVID-19.

Burrows said it’s important that people don’t change their behavior simply because of a hope that temperature may slow the spread of the disease and people need to remain cautious.

“There’s a lot about COVID disease that we don’t know,” Burrows said. “There’s a lot of research being done and so we answer the questions as best we can with the information we have and sometimes that information changes.”

The Marathon County Health Department also recommends that children who are over the age of 2-years-old should wear a mask to cover their face to prevent spread of the disease. Children under the age of two may have a difficult time breathing with the mask over their face.

Burrows said people who have a history of substance abuse are not necessarily more or less susceptible to contracting the Coronavirus.

It is also suggested by the department to refrain from large social gatherings and events such as rummage sales because of the high risk of exposure to strangers who may be carrying the disease.

Burrows said despite other beliefs, anyone is able to carry and contract the virus, so it’s important to not only stay healthy for yourself, but for others as well.

“An individual might be willing to get COVID disease, but they’re also at risk of spreading it to someone else and so please protect the other people around you, your family and friends, do it for them,” she said.

