Portage County identifies business visited by COVID-19 positive patient

The Portage County Health and Human Services Division of Public Health has confirmed a Portage County resident that has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Plover Express Mart on Thursday, May 28.

If you were in the Plover Express Mart on that date between noon and 6 p.m., the health department asks that you monitor yourself for symptoms including:

- Fever and chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Fatigue and body/muscle aches
- Diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea

If you are concerned you may have been exposed and would like to be tested, the health department encourages you to call your healthcare provider or consider attending a free community testing event.

 