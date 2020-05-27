COVID-19 positive results increase with 599 new cases, 22 new deaths

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports of all patient results from the last 24 hours, 5.8% of tests show positive COVID-19 cases-- ending days of decline. There are 599 new COVID-19 cases. The highest percentage in the last two weeks still occurred on May 16, when 8.3% of tests were positive.

Twenty-two more deaths were reported bringing the state's total to 539. In central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Iron, Forest, Marathon, Waupaca and Wood counties have reported one death. Four deaths have been reported in Clark County.

The state still has 55 labs processing tests with a daily capacity of 14,253 tests. DHS reports 32 more labs are being on boarded for future testing.

The percentage of hospitalized remained the same day-to-day at 15% or 2,411.

As of Tuesday, the state has 6,076 active cases and 9,846 recovered cases.

DHS reports 210,605 have tested negative for COVID-19 and 16,462 have tested positive.

