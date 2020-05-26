COVID-19 positive results decrease, but still 279 new cases

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports of all patient results from the last 24 hours, 3.6% of tests show positive COVID-19 cases-- marking another day of decline. However, that means 279 new COVID-19 cases. The highest percentage in the last two weeks occurred on May 16, when 8.3% of tests were positive.

Three more deaths were reported bringing the state's total to 517. In central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Iron, Forest, Marathon, Waupaca and Wood counties have reported one death. Four deaths have been reported in Clark County.

The state now has 55 labs processing tests with a daily capacity of 14,253 tests. DHS also reported 32 more labs are being on boarded for future testing.

The percentage of hospitalized remained the same day-to-day at 15% or 2,362.

As of Tuesday, the state has 5,940 active cases and 9,405 recovered cases.

DHS reports 200,874 have tested negative for COVID-19 and 15,863 have tested positive.