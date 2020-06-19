COVID-19 deaths up, cases down Friday

Wisconsin's coronavirus testing numbers fell back in line with the past few weeks of results Friday after hitting a two-week peak on Thursday.

The Department of Health Services reported 11 deaths -- a number that had been in single digits for seven days. Deaths were reported in eight counties: Clark, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Rock, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

But the percentage of positive results and the number of new coronavirus cases both fell from Thursday, even as more test results came in.

Out of 11,116 new test results, 2.5% were positive (compared to 3.98% Thursday) and 278 new patients were diagnosed (compared to 422 the day before).

There are 240 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized and 91 in intensive care. Yesterday, 83 of 240 patients were in intensive care.

The recovery rate held steady at 76%.

Forty of Wisconsin's 72 counties and two counties in Michigan's Upper Peninsula saw more positive coronavirus test results and/or deaths.

County case numbers

Counties with new cases or deaths are in bold

Wisconsin

Adams - 10 cases (2 deaths)

Ashland - 3 cases

Barron - 30 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,538 cases (+18) (39 deaths)

Buffalo - 7 cases (+1) (2 death)

Burnett - 2 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 90 cases (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 65 cases

Clark - 56 cases (6 deaths) (+1)

Columbia - 63 cases (+3) (1 death)

Crawford - 27 cases

Dane - 1,034 cases (+17) (32 deaths)

Dodge - 429 cases (+3) (5 deaths)

Door - 40 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 20 cases

Dunn - 29 cases

Eau Claire - 151 cases (+2)

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 278 cases (+1) (6 deaths)

Forest - 34 cases (2 deaths)

Grant - 114 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Green - 78 cases (1 death)

Green Lake - 24 cases

Iowa - 18 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 24 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 168 cases (+4) (4 deaths)

Juneau – 27 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,400 cases (+7) (37 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee - 42 cases (+2) (1 death)

La Crosse - 203 cases (+24)

Lafayette - 49 cases (+1)

Langlade - 7 cases

Lincoln - 8 cases

Manitowoc - 58 cases (+2) (1 death)

Marathon - 101 cases (+6) (1 death)

Marinette - 42 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 9 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 4 cases

Milwaukee – 10,049 cases (+104) (362 deaths) (+2)

Monroe - 40 cases (+2) (1 death)

Oconto - 46 cases

Oneida - 17 cases

Outagamie - 377 cases (+11) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 201 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 57 cases

Polk - 39 cases (+2) (1 death)

Portage - 87 cases (+1)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 2,066 cases (+13) (57 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 15 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Rock - 777 cases (+4) (23 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 10 cases

Sauk - 90 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 9 cases

Shawano - 66 cases

Sheboygan - 176 cases (4 deaths)

St. Croix - 122 cases (+3)

Taylor - 8 cases (+2)

Trempealeau - 86 cases (+1)

Vernon - 29 cases (+1)

Vilas - 10 cases

Walworth - 488 cases (+1) (18 deaths) (+1)

Washburn - 4 cases (+1)

Washington - 307 cases (+4) (13 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha - 972 cases (+14) (38 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca - 87 cases (+3) (5 deaths)

Waushara - 19 cases (+1)

Winnebago - 579 cases (+10) (10 deaths)

Wood - 29 cases (+1) (1 death)

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 2 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 cases

Delta - 18 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 6 cases (+1) (1 death)

Houghton - 8 cases

Iron - 4 cases

Keeweenaw - 1 case

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 8 cases

Marquette - 61 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 9 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

