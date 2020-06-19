COVID-19 deaths up, cases down Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin's coronavirus testing numbers fell back in line with the past few weeks of results Friday after hitting a two-week peak on Thursday.
The Department of Health Services reported 11 deaths -- a number that had been in single digits for seven days. Deaths were reported in eight counties: Clark, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Rock, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.
But the percentage of positive results and the number of new coronavirus cases both fell from Thursday, even as more test results came in.
Out of 11,116 new test results, 2.5% were positive (compared to 3.98% Thursday) and 278 new patients were diagnosed (compared to 422 the day before).
There are 240 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized and 91 in intensive care. Yesterday, 83 of 240 patients were in intensive care.
The recovery rate held steady at 76%.
Forty of Wisconsin's 72 counties and two counties in Michigan's Upper Peninsula saw more positive coronavirus test results and/or deaths.
County case numbers
Counties with new cases or deaths are in bold
Wisconsin
Adams - 10 cases (2 deaths)
Ashland - 3 cases
Barron - 30 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 2,538 cases (+18) (39 deaths)
Buffalo - 7 cases (+1) (2 death)
Burnett - 2 cases (1 death)
Calumet - 90 cases (2 deaths)
Chippewa - 65 cases
Clark - 56 cases (6 deaths) (+1)
Columbia - 63 cases (+3) (1 death)
Crawford - 27 cases
Dane - 1,034 cases (+17) (32 deaths)
Dodge - 429 cases (+3) (5 deaths)
Door - 40 cases (+1) (3 deaths)
Douglas - 20 cases
Dunn - 29 cases
Eau Claire - 151 cases (+2)
Florence - 2 cases
Fond du Lac - 278 cases (+1) (6 deaths)
Forest - 34 cases (2 deaths)
Grant - 114 cases (+1) (12 deaths)
Green - 78 cases (1 death)
Green Lake - 24 cases
Iowa - 18 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 24 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 168 cases (+4) (4 deaths)
Juneau – 27 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 1,400 cases (+7) (37 deaths) (+1)
Kewaunee - 42 cases (+2) (1 death)
La Crosse - 203 cases (+24)
Lafayette - 49 cases (+1)
Langlade - 7 cases
Lincoln - 8 cases
Manitowoc - 58 cases (+2) (1 death)
Marathon - 101 cases (+6) (1 death)
Marinette - 42 cases (+2) (3 deaths)
Marquette - 9 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 4 cases
Milwaukee – 10,049 cases (+104) (362 deaths) (+2)
Monroe - 40 cases (+2) (1 death)
Oconto - 46 cases
Oneida - 17 cases
Outagamie - 377 cases (+11) (8 deaths)
Ozaukee - 201 cases (+2) (15 deaths)
Pepin - 1 case
Pierce - 57 cases
Polk - 39 cases (+2) (1 death)
Portage - 87 cases (+1)
Price - 2 cases
Racine - 2,066 cases (+13) (57 deaths) (+1)
Richland - 15 cases (+1) (4 deaths)
Rock - 777 cases (+4) (23 deaths) (+1)
Rusk - 10 cases
Sauk - 90 cases (+2) (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 9 cases
Shawano - 66 cases
Sheboygan - 176 cases (4 deaths)
St. Croix - 122 cases (+3)
Taylor - 8 cases (+2)
Trempealeau - 86 cases (+1)
Vernon - 29 cases (+1)
Vilas - 10 cases
Walworth - 488 cases (+1) (18 deaths) (+1)
Washburn - 4 cases (+1)
Washington - 307 cases (+4) (13 deaths) (+1)
Waukesha - 972 cases (+14) (38 deaths) (+2)
Waupaca - 87 cases (+3) (5 deaths)
Waushara - 19 cases (+1)
Winnebago - 579 cases (+10) (10 deaths)
Wood - 29 cases (+1) (1 death)
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 2 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 cases
Delta - 18 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 6 cases (+1) (1 death)
Houghton - 8 cases
Iron - 4 cases
Keeweenaw - 1 case
Luce - 3 cases
Mackinac - 8 cases
Marquette - 61 cases (+2) (11 deaths)
Menominee - 9 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
