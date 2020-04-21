COVID-19 deaths increase by 12 from previous day, state's total now 242

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports as of Tuesday, 242 people have died of coronavirus in Wisconsin. That’s an increase of 12 deaths from the previous day.

Statewide, 4,620 people have tested positive for the virus. Of the number of positive cases thus far, 1,252 have been hospitalized.

So far, 47,841 have tested negative for COVID-19.

In central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Clark, Iron, Marathon and Waupaca counties have reported one death. So far locally, Forest, Lincoln, Langlade, and Taylor have no confirmed cases, however local health departments and Gov. Evers have stressed it would be unlikely no cases exist in those counties.

