COVID-19 cancellations around northcentral Wisconsin

Events and services are being canceled area-wide due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a list:

- In response to the CDC guidelines and recommendations, it has been determined that starting Monday, March 16, 2020 the ADRC of Portage County will:

Suspend all senior center and congregate dining activities. This includes meal sites in Amherst, Junction City, Plover, Rosholt and Stevens Point including Lincoln Center until further notice. My Meal My Way in Rosholt and Plover are also suspended. If a participant requires a meal, they should contact our office to arrange for home delivered meals.

Home delivered meal delivery will continue as scheduled. Still, due to the fluid manner of the COVID-19 situation, we will be asking the participants and volunteer drivers to take precautions. This service is subject to change at any time.

- The Grand Theater has suspended all public performances and events March 13 through April 3.

- Annual Policyholders Meeting for McMillan Warner Mutual Insurance Company” and was scheduled for Tuesday, March 17th at the Eagles Club of Marshfield.

-Portage Co. Cultural Fest scheduled for May 9 is canceled.

- Wausau Metro Strong "Run to Remember 5K" scheduled for March 14 is canceled.

- Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield

- Wildwood Station in Marshfield

- The Oak Avenue and Second Street Community Center (Elections planned for April 7, 2020 at

both community centers and Wildwood Station are going on as planned. The Parks and Recreation

office, Community Foundation and Job Center offices will be open as usual, just activities and events

at the Second Street Community Center are suspended.)

- Senior Center activities and events.

-ADRC meal site at the Community Center (We will continue to work with Aging and Disability

Resource Center staff on finding a solution in order to provide meals that are served at the

Community Center.)

- All activities and events through the Parks and Recreation Department

- The Meet and Greet at Scotty's Pizza and Chicken for Marshfield Media Access on Sunday, March 15, 2020 is canceled.

