COVID-19 Outbreak: Risk within jails

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections reported its first case of an inmate with COVID-19 on March 18, since then several new protocols have been put in place at jails and prisons across the state to help keep staff and inmates safe.

When the COVID-19 pandemic first started, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk says the jail started to reduce its population as much as possible.

"Out of our monthly population of about 160 inmates, we've cut our inmate population down almost in half and again those are strictly Huber and Huber eligible inmates,” he says.

Kowalczyk says the focus then shifted to how to keep the remaining inmates and staff safe.

"Anybody that is brought to the jail, they are greeted out in the garage of our jail, they are given a PBT, they are asked a number of questions and before they come into the jail their temperature is taken,” he says.

The Sheriff says jail staff members also have their temperatures checked and asked if they have any symptoms when they come to work every day.

Currently four jail staff are on leave following a COVID-19 exposure with an inmate during the weekend, the first exposure the jail has had.

"We had to go back and take a look at who had contact with him, who the arresting officers were, so currently we have 4 people that are being addressed in regards to being in quarantine,” Kowalczyk says.

Chippewa County Public Health Director, Angela Weideman, says the partnership between public health and the sheriff's office is helping to keep more people safe and healthy.

"The jail leadership has been amazing, starting early to put protocols in place to keep their jail residents and their staff safe,” she says. “They've been a great partner with public health."

And thanks to federal grant money, the county now has another device to help keep the jail clean, with Kowalczyk saying it cost about $40 thousand.

"Skytron kills all bacteria, viruses, diseases,” he says. “It is a sanitation device originally used in hospital operating rooms."

The device uses UV light to clean any area in the jail, Kowalczyk says Skytron will be up and running by the end of the week.