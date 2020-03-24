COVID-19 Community Response Fund distributes $22K to organizations

The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin and United Way of Marathon County announced Tuesday, $22,000 has been invested directly back five organizations as result of COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

The recipients are:

Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area

To provide take home, hot, nutritious dinners along with high yield activity packets, books, and craft activities to assist with out-of-school learning to anyone under the age of 18.

Bridge Street Mission

Will provide sack lunches to students living near the downtown Wausau area, who might not have transportation access to other food distribution sites.

Community Center of Hope

Will provide self-serve, pre-packed bags of food and essential hygiene products to residents in the Mosinee area.

Faith in Action of Marathon County

To provide essential health related transportation and food security trips for the most vulnerable populations affected by COVID-19.

Hmong American Center

To educate the elderly Hmong and Southeast Asian community about COVID-19 and to provide food and essentials items to the homebound community members they serve.

According to a news release, the fund is flexible and intended for local agencies impacted by the coronavirus and the economic consequences of the outbreak.

