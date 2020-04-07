CEO says no other residents, employees have tested positive for COVID-19

A spokeswoman for North Central Health Care says no other cases of coronavirus have been confirmed following news an employee from Mount View Care Center tested positive on March 28.

“We see this as indication that our approach can be successful in containment of spread but we also remain realistic of the challenges this virus could bring in the days ahead. We are extremely proud of our team of committed employees across our entire organization who respond each day to the demands of their profession, while practicing healthcare precautions advised by our federal, state and local public health officials, our collective adherence in this regard remains a critical priority,” stated Michael Loy, CEO of North Central Health Care.

Sixteen days have passed since the initial positive test.

