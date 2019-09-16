CDC activates Emergency Response Center in response to cases of illness linked to vaping

There are now so many cases of a severe lung disease linked to vaping, the CDC is activating its Emergency Response Center at the request of Senator Tammy Baldwin.

By opening up the center, the agency will be able to provide more support as this outbreak is dealt with.

Senator Baldwin is also asking the CDC to work with states, including Wisconsin, to make sure experts are deployed to appropriately identify the exact cause of this outbreak and to make sure that the younger generation knows just how serious this really is.