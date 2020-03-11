CDC to award Wisconsin more than $10 million for COVID-19 response

The Centers for Disease Control will provide more than $10 million in funding to Wisconsin in support of the state’s response efforts to the Coronavirus, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar said, “State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work. CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Trump and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy.”

The money comes as part of the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, which was signed by President Trump on March 6. The funds are intended to accelerate planning and operational readiness for COVID-19 preparedness and response.

