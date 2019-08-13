CBD in the mainstream market

CBD has officially entered the mainstream – but what do you need to know? Can you use CBD products to manage pain, relieve soreness, sooth sunburns or even for your beauty regimen?

Photo Source: Pexels / MGN

Beauty and fashion expert, Sadie Murray, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Tuesday to share the various health benefits of CBD and how it differs from THC.

"CBD and THC are very different. THC is what affects our mood.It's the psychoactive component that gets people high," Murray explained.

Murray said CBD has exploded into the market and is trending, especially in Hollywood.

"It's becoming a staple in so many beauty products because of the natural benefits. The anti-inflammatory component is huge," Murray said.